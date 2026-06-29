Play is underway in ideal conditions on the opening day of Wimbledon

Jessica Pegula of the United States returns to Darja Vidmanova of Czech Republic during the women's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Monday, June 29, 2026.(AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

LONDON – Play on the outside courts is underway in the 139th edition of Wimbledon.

Among the early matches on the opening day of the grass-court Grand Slam: Fourth-seeded Jessica Pegula was playing Darja Vidmanova on No. 2 Court; Rafael Jodar was playing Felix Gill on No. 3 Court; and French Open finalist Maja Chwalinska was playing Mananchaya Sawangkaew on Court 12.

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Later Monday, defending champion Jannik Sinner was to open play on Centre Court against Miomir Kecmanovic, followed by top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka against Teodora Kostovic and seven-time champion Novak Djokovic against Wu Yibing.

Conditions were ideal with sunny skies and the temperature 20 degrees Celsius (68 Fahrenheit) and forecast to rise only to 24 C (75 F).

Serena Williams will play her opening match on Tuesday against 20-year-old Maya Joint of Australia — marking the first time she competes in singles in nearly four years. Then she’ll play doubles with older sister Venus Williams later in the week.

Wimbledon was first held in 1877.

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AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis