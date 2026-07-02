Seitz named Patrick Henry girls hoops coach

ROANOKE, Va. – Patrick Henry High School has named Berlyn Seitz as the new head coach of its girls basketball program, Roanoke City Public Schools announced.

Seitz joins the Patriots with more than seven years of coaching experience at the middle school, junior varsity and varsity levels. She has coached at Liberty High School in Bedford, Franklin County High School and Salem High School, where she helped guide the Spartans to the Region Final Four. Every senior on that Salem team graduated, with several continuing their athletic careers at the collegiate level.

Recommended Videos

Seitz is already familiar with Roanoke City Public Schools. For the past three years, she has taught science and served as science department chair at James Breckinridge Middle School. This fall, she will transition to Patrick Henry High School, where she will teach science while leading the girls basketball program.

“Coach Seitz brings a passion for developing student-athletes both on and off the court, and we are excited to welcome her to Patrick Henry,” Roanoke City Public Schools Director of Athletics Patti Atkinson said. “Her experience as both an educator and coach, combined with her commitment to building relationships and establishing a strong team culture, makes her an outstanding fit for our girls’ basketball program. We look forward to supporting her vision as she leads our student-athletes into an exciting new chapter.”

A native of Mokane, Missouri, Seitz played high school basketball at South Callaway High School before continuing her career at Bridgewater College under longtime coach Jean Willi. She earned a bachelor’s degree in exercise physiology from Bridgewater in 2014 and a master’s degree in educational leadership from the University of Lynchburg in 2016.

“My coaching philosophy is about building people, not just players,” Seitz said. “I want my athletes to leave the program more confident, more disciplined, and better equipped for life, both on and off the court. I’m excited to build strong relationships with our student-athletes, their families, and the Patrick Henry community as we begin this new chapter together.”

Seitz said the Patriots are entering a new era centered on growth, consistency and player development.

“We’re at the beginning of a new chapter, and while growth will take time, I’m excited about building confidence, developing consistency, and re-establishing a winning culture,” she said.

She said one of the team’s primary areas of emphasis will be improving offensive efficiency and decision-making while building around the roster’s athleticism.

“Our team has speed, athleticism, and a willingness to compete, and we intend to make those strengths a key part of our identity,” Seitz said. “At the same time, if we want to become a more successful program, we must value each possession by taking better care of the basketball, reducing turnovers, and making smarter decisions with shot selection.”

Seitz said the offseason will focus on skill development, accountability and confidence as the program works toward sustained success.

“Our team has speed, athleticism, and a willingness to compete, and we intend to make those strengths a key part of our identity,” she said. “Most importantly, we want to build a program our players are proud to be a part of, one that emphasizes accountability, growth, teamwork, and genuine relationships. By combining a strong culture with intentional player development, we are laying the foundation for long-term success both on and off the court.”

She said her ultimate goal extends beyond wins and losses.

“This year is about building trust, developing confidence, and creating an environment where our players can grow as athletes and as young women,” Seitz said. “The wins will come through our commitment to the process, our willingness to work for one another, and the pride we take in representing our program every day.”