FIFA considering earlier kickoff for Mexico vs. England at the World Cup due to thunderstorm fears

A Mexican fan waits in the rain for the start of the World Cup round of 32 soccer match between Mexico and Ecuador in Mexico City, Tuesday, June 30, 2026. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko )

MEXICO CITY – The World Cup round of 16 match between Mexico and England on Sunday could be moved to an earlier kickoff due to concerns about an afternoon thunderstorm forecast in Mexico City.

FIFA is looking at the possibility of starting the game earlier than the scheduled 6:00 p.m. at the Azteca Stadium, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press.

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The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because no final decision has been made.

Among the concerns for FIFA is the possible disruption caused by flooding.

The game will be Mexico City's fifth and final match of the World Cup.

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See more of AP’s World Cup coverage here