Troy Daniels eager to host an expanded “Dream Big” weekend

ROANOKE, Va. – Former NBA player and William Fleming High School graduate Troy Daniels is expanding his annual community basketball camp into a full weekend of events aimed at bringing people together in Roanoke.

The eighth annual Dream Big Basketball Camp will feature additional camp sessions and, for the first time, a three-day Dream Big Weekend beginning Friday, July 31. The expanded event will include a golf tournament to kick off the weekend before the free youth basketball camp continues.

Daniels said the goal has always been to give back to the community that supported him throughout his basketball career, but he wanted to broaden the event beyond the court.

“We’re kind of keeping the same thing that we have going as far as providing the basketball camp, but I wanted to provide a weekend just to kind of touch base and bring the community together,” Daniels said. “I think that’s the biggest thing.”

The former William Fleming and VCU standout said he challenged his team to create something different that would appeal to a wider audience.

“I just kind of told my team, I said, ‘I don’t care the timeline. I don’t really care what it takes. Let’s just kind of change it up a little bit and be a little different and try something out and see if we can bring the community together and have a great time,’” Daniels said.

The addition of the golf tournament is intended to bring together people from across the Roanoke community, including local elected officials and professionals.

“Adding that golf feature to it helps bring the community out,” Daniels said. “Have people from Roanoke City Council come play, some bankers, some realtors, some lawyers.”

The Dream Big Basketball Camp has become an annual tradition for Daniels, who has consistently returned to his hometown to provide free opportunities for young athletes while encouraging them both on and off the court.

Daniels is also set to be inducted into the William Fleming High School Athletics Hall of Fame this fall, recognizing a career that included starring at William Fleming before continuing at VCU and spending seven seasons in the NBA.