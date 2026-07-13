McGregor outlines plan for surgery, rehab and another fight following knee injury against Holloway

Conor McGregor, right, jumps into the air for a kick as he fights Max Holloway in a welterweight fight at the UFC 329 mixed martial arts event Saturday, July 11, 2026, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

LAS VEGAS – Conor McGregor outlined a plan for surgery, rehabilitation and another fight following his knee injury in his shortened UFC 329 fight with Max Holloway.

“Surgery. Prehab. Return to martial arts practice. Go again. Final fight of the contract. Please God!” McGregor wrote on Instagram on Monday.

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McGregor’s first fight in five years lasted only 1 minute, 9 seconds because of a knee injury sustained while attempting an opening roundhouse kick on Saturday.

McGregor’s return to the octagon was highly anticipated but ended in disappointment when he awkwardly landed on his right knee in the opening seconds. McGregor went to the mat two more times in failed attempts to continue before the scheduled five-round match was halted by the referee.

On Sunday, McGregor's manager, John Kavanagh, said his client did not have a previous knee injury.

“That opening jump switch kick was drilled daily for months, multiple times in warmup. Never an issue,” Kavanagh wrote on Facebook. “Knee went when he (threw) the very first kick. Doesn’t get any worse than this.”

Following the fight, McGregor also said he had no previous injury.

“I was throwing kicks, planted and jumping, all throughout camp as well as backstage before the fight,” McGregor said on X. “I had no injury / injuries going into the fight."

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AP MMA: https://apnews.com/hub/mixed-martial-arts