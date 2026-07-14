Virginia Tech Tailgate Tour wraps up in Star City

ROANOKE, Va. – Virginia Tech head coach James Franklin and athletic director Brian White wrapped up the Hokies’ annual Tailgate Tour on Monday night with a stop in Roanoke, drawing more than 500 alumni and Hokie Club members to Hotel Roanoke as excitement continues to build ahead of the 2026 football season.

The Tailgate Tour marked one of the final off-season event for Virginia Tech’s coaching staff before shifting its full attention to preseason preparations. Other stops over the summer were in Norfolk, Richmond and Northern Virginia.

Franklin said the opportunity to connect with fans across the state has been an important part of establishing his vision for the program.

“There’s a ton of excitement,” Franklin said. “Obviously, the fan base is hungry. But there’s a ton of excitement. I think there’s a bunch of momentum right now. We’ve got a lot of work to do, but there are a lot of positive signs that I think people are seeing and recognizing. We’ve just got to keep the momentum going as long as we can.”

The event comes as optimism surrounding the Hokies continues to grow under Franklin’s leadership, with many fans hopeful Virginia Tech can return to national prominence.

Franklin and the Hokies will next travel to Charlotte for the ACC Kickoff later this week, where he will address the media alongside conference coaches and players. Virginia head coach Tony Elliott and the Cavaliers also are scheduled to participate in the annual preseason event.