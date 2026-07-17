Lucas Herbert and Sam Burns match the major championship record with 62s at the British Open

Lucas Herbert of Australia waits to play on the 15th green during the second day of the British Open Golf championships at Royal Birkdale golf club, in Southport, England, Friday, July 17, 2026. (AP Photo/Jon Super)

SOUTHPORT – Lucas Herbert and Sam Burns each matched the major championship scoring record of 62 on Friday in the British Open, with one celebration far different from the other.

Herbert missed a 5-foot par putt on the tough 18th hole at Royal Birkdale that would have given the Australian the record alone. Two groups later, Burns capped off an astonishing birdie-birdie-birdie finish for the American by holing out from a greenside bunker on the 18th for his 62 on the par-70 Royal Birkdale links.

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The record was first set by Branden Grace in 2017, also at Royal Birkdale. It had been matched four times since then at two majors.

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AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf