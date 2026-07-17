Rockbridge County mourn loss of teacher, baseball coach Travis Roadcap

ROANOKE, Va. – Rockbridge County High School and the Lexington community are mourning the loss of head baseball coach and school faculty member, Travis Roadcap.

The school’s social media athletic page posted a statement regarding Roadcap’s passing Friday morning.

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“It is with profound sadness that Rockbridge Athletics announces the passing of RCHS faculty member and Head Baseball Coach, Travis Roadcap.

Coach Roadcap was far more than a coach. He was a dedicated teacher, a mentor, a leader, and a friend to countless students, athletes, colleagues, and families. His passion for education, commitment to his players, and positive impact on our school community will never be forgotten.

Our thoughts and heartfelt prayers are with the Roadcap family, the baseball program, and everyone whose lives were touched by Travis. His legacy will live on through the many people he inspired.

He will be deeply missed and forever remembered.

We do not have additional information to share at this time. Counselors will be available at RCHS on Monday for any staff member or student who may need support during this difficult time. We will share further information as it becomes available in the coming days.

The school is planning to hold a candlelight vigil in honor of Roadcap at 6 p.m. on Saturday, July 18 at the Wildcats’ baseball field.