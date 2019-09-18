Auburn volleyball coaching legend back for 2019

RINER, Va. - The perennial power Auburn volleyball team is out to a 5-1 start. After a run to the Class 1 state semifinals a year ago, they're bringing back a familiar face who won them three consecutive state titles years ago.

Sherry Milliron is back as head coach for the Eagles since retiring after Auburn's last state title. Coaching talent runs in the family, too. Her sister is Julie Conner, the head volleyball coach at Lord Botetourt. With six seniors on the squad and Milliron's return, the Eagles are poised for success.

"I did not have the same conflicts I had four years ago," Milliron said about her decision to return.

"My boys are older, and I missed it, so I came back."

"I hope what I'm instilling is some work ethic, teamwork. We're learning to come together as a team, communicate both on and off the court, and I'm hoping that's what is developing here," she said.

