Red Sox one win from Mills Cup finals

SALEM, Va. - The Red Sox followed up an 8-3 win in game one of their Carolina League semifinal playoff series against Wilimington with a 5-2 win in game two at Haley Toyota Field in Salem. The Red Sox now stand one win away from the Mills Cup final for the Championship of the Carolina League.

Salem jumped out to a 2-0 lead with a two-run home run by Tyler Esplin in the bottom of the 2nd inning. The Red Sox added two more in the third after an RBI double by Keith Curcio and an RBI single by Tristan Casas.

Game three of the series is set for Friday night in Wilmington. First pitch set for 7:05.

