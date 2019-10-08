Blacksburg's MItchell earns week six honors

BLACKSBURG, Va. - Blacksburg's River Ridge district fortunes got a big boost with a win at talented Patrick Henry on Friday night.

And senior running back and defensive back Brian Mitchell did all he could to make that happen.

Mitchell rambled for 186 yards on 14 carries and a touchdown on offense.

The double duty star also used his defensive back role to help hold down the Patriots high-powered offense ending drives with a pair of interceptions on the Bruins hard fought 31-20 win.

Mitchell is back from an ACL injury a year ago..and he's back to be being as dynamic as ever,



Blacksburg's Brian Mitchell is your Week 6 1st and 10 Player of the Week!

