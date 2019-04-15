Virginia's De'Andre Hunter declares for NBA Draft

De'Andre Hunter #12 of the Virginia Cavaliers reacts against the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the first half during the 2019 NCAA men's Final Four National Championship game at U.S. Bank Stadium on April 08, 2019 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.…

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. - The national champion Virginia Cavaliers have lost another piece of the team.

Only hours after his teammate, Ty Jerome, announced his departure, De'Andre Hunter took to Instagram to let the world know he's leaving college basketball.

The redshirt sophomore guard announced on Instagram Monday that he is leaving the University of Virginia to declare for the 2019 NBA Draft and sign with an agent.

Here's the text of Hunter's Instagram post:

Being at the University of Virginia has been an amazing experience. From being a redshirt to winning a national championship, the journey has been unbelievable. I want to say thank you to Coach Bennett and the coaching staff for challenging me everyday to become not only a better basketball player but a better man off the court. I am forever grateful for them. Winning a national championship has always been a dream of mine and accomplishing that with this team is something I will never forget. Thank you to all the fans for your tremendous support. You guys will always be in my heart.

My family has always been my backbone. I could never thank them enough for all of the work they have done for me. My mom, brother, and two sisters have always been there for me and without them I would not be the man I am today. I want to Thank God for blessing me with this unique opportunity. Playing NBA was always a lifelong dream, with that being said I would like to announce that I will be entering the NBA draft and signing an agent. UVA will always be a special place to me. Wahoowa! 🧡💙

Hunter averaged 15.2 points per game for the Cavaliers this season.

