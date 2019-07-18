Clemson confident after second title in three seasons

CHARLOTTE, NC. - There's no question that Clemson has diverted a lot of attention to the ACC..capturing 2 National Championships in a 3 year span, including a 15-0 campaign last season. But the compelling part is that the train of success doesn't have to leave the station any time soon, considering how consistent this program has proven to be.

The Tigers balanced offensive attack behind freshman phenom Trevor Lawrence and ACC Player of the year Travis Ettienne, kept the team on track. And the defense was stingy only giving up 13 points per game a season ago. But if you ask the Tigers it's back to the drawing board for 2019.



"It's always about what's next. You have to show up every year with something to prove. That sense of urgency we create that all the time. It's in our offseason, strength and conditioning program, the way we practice and the way we meet and message with our team," Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said.

Though they lost some key players to the NFL Draft, Clemson is confident they can rely on the young talent they have to keep the good times rolling, leading to another exciting end to the season.

"We have guys that are ready to play. Like we have guys that played in the National Championship that are going to play this year that haven't been able to shine," Offensive guard John Simpson said.

"I think our preparation is top tier in the nation. The amount of film we watch all summertime, springtime and now, getting into the season I think is what really sets us ahead of others," Clemson safety Tanner Muse said.

Clemson opens with Georgia Tech on August 29.

