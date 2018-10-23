Virginia Tech prepares for Georgia Tech's tricky triple option attack

BLACKSBURG, Va. - Virginia Tech is fresh off a bye week and hosts a 3-4 Georgia Tech squad whose triple option offense has given the Hokies headaches in years past.

“Part of the challenge is not just simulating the play, but simulating the speed with which they execute it. I always am fearful that the very first play of the game that the defense is going to look over to the sidelines and go, ‘Yeah we recognize that play but it was executed so much faster than what we’ve looked at the last week,’ that they’re a step off,” said Hokies head coach Justin Fuente.

“It’s so difficult to simulate the speed and how fast it is. Not the tempo, but when they’re running their offense and the first time you see it, it takes you a play or two to catch up to it,” said Hokies defensive line coach Charley Wiles.

Georgia Tech leads the nation in rushing offense, averaging 6.2 yards per carry.

“You know this offense is different, frustrating. But our game plan is perfect, just trust your technique. Play out chop blocks and just penetrate. But to people that didn’t play, just do your job, and don’t worry about someone else’s job. If everybody basically does their job we’ll be good,” said Hokies defensive lineman Ricky Walker.

Virginia Tech is 0-2 against the Yellow Jackets in the Justin Fuente era. The Hokies look to right the ship Thursday in Blacksburg.

