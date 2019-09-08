Washington & Lee drops decision to Dickinson

Lexington, Va. - Courtesy: Brian Laubscher/generalssports.com

Dickinson jumped out to a 13-0 lead and never looked back in claiming a 26-14 win over Washington and Lee in the football season-opener for both teams. The Red Devils opened the scoring at the 8:33 mark of the first quarter when senior placekicker Trystin Golowski capped a 6-play, 51-yard drive with a 32-yard field goal. Dickinson used a 9-play, 95-yard drive to assume a 10-0 lead at the 12:20 mark of the second quarter. Junior quarterback Tim Graham hooked up with sophomore wide receiver Daniel Bathon for a 12-yard touchdown pass to give the Red Devils the 10-point lead. Golowski tacked on a 30-yard field goal with 2:36 left in the half, before the Generals' offense came to life. Junior running back Josh Breece (Lorton, Va. / Stone Bridge) ripped off a 16-yard run to begin the ensuing possession, and senior quarterback Drew Richardson(Watkinsville, Ga. / Athens Academy) capped the 11-play, 68-yard drive with a 5-yard touchdown run with just 20 seconds remaining in the half. The PAT failed following a low snap and the Red Devils carried a 13-6 lead into the break.

W&L received the opening kickoff of the second half, but could not capitalize on the momentum gained by the touchdown late in the second quarter. Dickinson tacked on two more field goals in the third period, an 18-yarder by Golowski and a 38-yarder by first-year placekicker Matt Moroz for a 19-6 lead entering the four quarter.

The Generals cut it to a one score game early in the final period, using a 9-play, 67-yard drive to make it a 19-14 game with 12:52 to play. Richardson scored his second touchdown of the day on a 2-yard run, and he later added a two-point conversion run to make it a five-point game.

W&L forced a Dickinson punt on the following drive, but Richardson was intercepted on the second play of the next series, setting up the Red Devils at the Generals' 36-yardline. Junior quarterback Robert Geiss scored on a 2-yard touchdown run nine plays later to put the game away.

Washington and Lee gained just 282 total yards and turned the ball over twice. Richardson led the way with 73 yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries. He also completed 15-of-22 passes for 107 yards with one interception. Breece gained 63 yards on 13 carries, while junior wide receiver Montgomery Owen(Nashville, Tenn. / Montgomery Bell) snared five passes for 41 yards. Senior linebacker Will Corry(Watkinsville, Ga. / Athens Academy) paced the W&L defense with 12 tackles and one sack.

Dickinson posted 446 yards of total offense led by Graham's 306 yards passing. He completed 15-of-25 tosses and had one touchdown. Senior running back Jeremy Walsh had 70 yards on 16 carries, while junior wide receiver Christopher Longo and senior wide-out Daniel Salamone both had better than 100 yards receiving. Longo snatched six balls for 120 yards and Salamone had five catches for 129 yards. Sophomore defensive back Anthony Cicini notched a team-best 12 tackles.



Washington and Lee returns to action on Saturday when it hosts Sewanee for a 1:00 pm contest.

