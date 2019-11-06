Coming off heartbreaking loss to Notre Dame, Hokies ready for Wake Forest

BLACKSBURG, Va.- - The Virginia Tech Hokies are coming off of a 1-point loss to No. 15 Notre Dame. The game didn't go Virginia Tech's way, but it has provided momentum heading into this week.

"I think the kids bounced back. I really do," defensive line coach Charlie Wiles said. "We had a really good practice today, so that was good."

"Regardless, win or lose that ballgame, the message was going to be the same. It was going to be. We've got to put that to bed either way and get ready for a really good Wake Fores,t game where the conference and everything is on the line."

Now, Tech must prepare for another ranked opponent, No. 22 Wake Forest in Lane Stadium.

"Very talented, explosive. (They) do a lot of different things," linebacker Rayshard Ashby said. "A lot of good pieces. They go fast. They're a very good offensive team. It's going to take a lot of discipline, execution and adjustments to beat them."

"We can play and beat anybody," Wiles said. "And the kids realize that can go the other way, too. We have got to perform at a certain level for that to happen."

Kickoff is slated for 3:30 p.m. in Lane Stadium on Saturday.



