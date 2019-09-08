Elijah 'Lala' Davis relishing opportunity with Old Dominion

ROANOKE, Va. - He put up some impressive stats, even setting the record for rushing yards in VHSL history during his time at Heritage High School. Now Elijah "Lala" Davis is leaving his mark on the field at the college ranks with Old Dominion University.

The redshirt freshman made his first career start in 2018 when the Monarchs welcomed Virginia Tech to Norfolk. After getting more than 30 carries last year, Davis is poised to be the Monarchs' leading rusher. In Saturday's contest against the Hokies, the former Heritage Pioneer star had 11 carries for 81 yards, his longest being a gain of 26. Davis said afterward he's thankful for the opportunity ODU has given him to be able to play at the next level and looks forward to meeting his goals.

"Being able to learn new things day by day and week by week and to use them on the field and just keep learning and building off of mistakes and just to learn from the older guys, keep pushing and turn it into something good," said Davis.

Davis rushed for 6,690 career yards, a state-record 3,670 in his senior year, with Heritage.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.