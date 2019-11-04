Flycodes holds inaugural HBCU Showcase

ROANOKE, Va. - Basketball fans in the Star City had a special treat on Sunday as Flycodes held its inaugural HBCU Showcase at William Fleming.

Hundreds turned out for the event that featured two games, the first being the boys teams from Patrick Henry Community College and Massanutten Prep, while the showcase game had the women's teams from Winston-Salem State University taking on North Carolina Central University. Flycodes founder, Champ Hubbard, says it's a great way to bring college teams to a high school gym, while also highlighting overlooked schools.

"We wanted to showcase the historically black colleges and other schools as well, but we wanted to put a focus on it because it's the foundation for setting something where the community is going to be involved in understanding what it takes to get into college," said Hubbard.

Flycodes plans to make this an annual event that will feature vendors that can share college information and help students with financial aid applications. Sunday's game was a homecoming of sorts for former Fleming star Dasmine Kasey who is currently a starter for North Carolina Central. She played in 28 games for the Lady Eagles in the 2018-2019 season, making nine starts.

The second annual Flycodes Invitational will also be held at William Fleming High School on December 20 and 21, with a full slate of exciting high school action.

