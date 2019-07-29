Former Hokies hope to make an impact in year two with Redskins

RICHMOND, Va. - It's one thing to make an NFL roster, but another to actually make an impact. That's the focus for three former Hokies who are part of the Redskins defense.

Washington's secondary looks to be one of the strongest groups the team has -- a perfect combo of youth, experience and a ton of potential. That includes Virginia Tech product Greg Stroman, who made his presence known a season ago-making 38 tackles and an interception.

"I'm just ready to come in and just work to get better. Learn from my mistakes from last year and just get better and I love to compete with this group," said Stroman.

Regardless of the skill set, maintaining a healthy body is vital. That's the next step that Adonis Alexander and defensive lineman Tim Settle have each taken as they enter year two of their NFL careers. Settle, who entered the league at 320 pounds, is at least 10 pounds lighter in camp, with the goal of becoming more of a disruptive force in 2019.

"You have to find out how to eat, how to work out and you have to find yourself," said Settle.

"Last year, I was able to see and make changes in different things. I stayed and worked out with the defensive line," Settle said.

"Flexibility and just being able to take care of my body. I didn't do a good job of doing that my first year so that's been a big thing for me this offseason," said Alexander. He was drafted by the Redskins in the 2018 supplemental draft.

We can expect these three to lean on former Hokie and now Redskins defensive quality control coach, Kyshoen Jarrett, who made the ultimate impact, playing in 15 games for Washington in 2015.

