Franklin County's Smith blazes to week 7 honors

MONETA, Va. - Franklin County's football fortunes have turned, thanks to the program rebuild of coach J.R. Edwards,

and the work between the lines of junior runningback Jayron Smith.

Friday night in Staunton River Smith's his fleet feet carried him to 215 rushing yards and three touchdowns on just six carries. That's nearly 36-yards per carry.

He added added a touchdown catch as the Eagles rolled past the Golden Eagles in their Blue Ridge District opener by a score of 42-6.

Smith's scoring runs..73, 76 and 58 yards and his scoring catch covered 65 yards. For all his work in leading the Eagles to a 4th win on the season, Jayron Smith is your Week 7 1st and 10 Player of the Week.

