Gasperini, Stutler lead Delta Dental State Open of Virginia

Roanoke, Va. - Round one of the Delta Dental State Open of Virginia got underway bright and early Thursday morning at Ballyhack golf club..

We have co-clubhouse leaders at -7.

Radford senior Peter Gasperini and Manakin-Sabot pro Mason Stutler are tied at the top of the leaderboard. Old Dominion's Carter Morgan is alone in third at -5

42 players did not complete round one because of a weather delay. Action resumes Friday morning at 730 a.m. with the completion of round one.

