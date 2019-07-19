Sports

Gasperini, Stutler lead Delta Dental State Open of Virginia

42 golfers failed to complete round one because of weather delay

By John "Appy" Appicello - Sports Director

Roanoke, Va. -   Round one of the Delta Dental State Open of Virginia got underway bright and early Thursday morning at Ballyhack golf club..
    We have co-clubhouse leaders at -7. 
     Radford senior Peter Gasperini and Manakin-Sabot pro Mason Stutler are tied at the top of the leaderboard.  Old Dominion's Carter Morgan is alone in third at -5
   42 players did not complete round one because of a weather delay. Action resumes Friday morning at 730 a.m. with the completion of round one.

