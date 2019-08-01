Goodyear Tire test held Wednesday at Martinsville Speedway

MARTINSVILLE, Va. - Martinsville Speedway hosted Goodyear Tires on Wednesday for a tire test. Ford drivers Ryan Blaney, Paul Menard, and Clint Bowyer were in attendance.

Goodyear holds tire tests every few months at traacks to test tire fall off and different rubber compounds.

"I think you have to have a tire that obviously has some fall off which creates a little action within, a guy gets slipping sliding around, getting into the corner, has trouble putting the throttle down," Haas driver Clint Bowyer said, "That's an opportunity for someone to pass and put on a show for the fans. At the end of the day, that's what we're here to do. Collectively, through Nascar and our programs with the teams, what you have with the car, and ultimately what matches that car to the ground is Goodyear."

The next time the drivers will see the track in Martinsville will be in October for the First Data 500 race.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.