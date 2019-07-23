Hall is named by media to the Preseason All-ACC Team

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. - (Courtesy- UVA Athletics)

Virginia cornerback Bryce Hall has been named to the preseason All-ACC team, as determined by a vote of 173 media members credentialed for last week’s ACC Kickoff in Charlotte, N.C.

With 122 votes at the cornerback position, Hall was the top vote-getter among defensive players. While Hall was the only Cavalier voted to the preseason All-ACC team, quarterback BrycePerkins received six votes for preseason ACC Player of the Year, placing him fourth.

Hall (Sr., Harrisburg, Pa.) was named a second-team All-American in 2018 by the Walter Camp Foundation and the Football Writers of America after leading the nation with 22 passes broken up. He also tied for the nation’s lead with 24 passes defended. Hall, a first-team All-ACC honoree, was a major factor in 2018 helping the UVA defense finish No. 12 in the nation in team passing efficiency defense (107.62), No. 16 in passing yards allowed (183.0), No. 20 in the nation in team defense (330.5). Hall has been named to the preseason Bednarik Award, Thorpe Award and Lott IMPACT Trophy Watch Lists.

UVA opens the season on Aug. 31 at Pitt. The game will air on the new ACC Network and kick is set for 7:30 p.m.

