Hokies coming off bye, head to South Bend Saturday

BLACKSBURG, Va. - Virginia Tech's preparation for Notre Dame is underway and the Hokies know what it's going to take to get a win in South Bend. But one thing that has stood out is the inconsistency Virginia Tech has had coming off a bye- and the challenge increases by going on the road.

"I feel like we're getting, not really older, but just understanding how to practice," linebacker Dax Hollifield said. "I feel like going into the bye week last time we weren't focused, not really goofing off, but just kind of like a walk-through, to be honest."

"That's one thing we've really tried to focus on this week," defensive coordinator Bud Foster said. "[We] had really intense practices and really intense crossover work."

Preparation on defense starts with stopping the Fighting Irish run and putting pressure on the quarterback.

"Any quarterback, if you can get a chance to hit him a few times or make him move his feet a few times, then they have a tendency to look at the rush and I think that's what happened a lot last week," Foster said.

"I think we're excited as a team to get this opportunity," defensive lineman TyJuan Garbutt said. "Not only because it's Notre Dame, but because we had a week to start feeling better, get some good on good work, it's just the next game."

And with Hendon Hooker feeling healthy and expected to play Saturday, the offense should be in a comfortable position, too.

Notre Dame is in a vulnerable spot after its 45-14 loss to Michigan on Saturday, but in college football, it's anyone's game at any time.

