Hokies pull away from Patriots late in 77-58 road victory

FAIRFAX, Va. - Courtesy of Virginia Tech Athletics:

The Virginia Tech women's basketball team raced past George Mason 77-58 Sunday afternoon at EagleBank Arena, moving to 2-0 on the young season.

The game was a homecoming of sorts for junior guard Aisha Sheppard the Alexandria native who had over 70 family members and friends in the stands. She played inspired basketball, scoring a career best 22 points.

Mason fell to 1-1 with the loss. The Patriots were led by Jacy Bolton who scored 15 points and added five rebounds.

Dara Mabrey got the Hokies going on the offensive end early, starting 3 of 4 from beyond the arc in the first half. Behind her and Sheppard, the Hokies knocked down nine triples in the game.

But the spark was Lydia Rivers, the grad transfer who registered her first double-double as a Hokie with 16 points and 15 rebounds. She was 6 of 9 from the field and converted all four of her opportunities from the free throw line. Perhaps her biggest impact however was on the glass, where she corralled 15, including six on the offensive end.

Mason threatened in the third quarter cutting the Hokies' advantage to single digits, but could get no closer than seven points.

Taja Cole scored in double figures with 11 points and dished out seven assists to go along with four rebounds. She played a game high 39 minutes.

Game notes

· Tech, who opened the season with a 58% shooting effort against Saint Francis on Tuesday shot 50% from the floor Sunday afternoon.

· Four different Hokies were in double figures; Sheppard (22), Rivers (16), Mabrey (11) and Cole (11).

· The Hokies outrebounded the Patriots 43-30.

· Both teams had an assist to turnover ratio of 1.0 (Virginia Tech 14-14 and George Mason 11-11).

NEXT TIME ON CARILION CLINIC COURT

•Tech will return to Carilion Clinic Court at Cassell Coliseum on Friday, November 15 at 7 PM on ACC Network Extra.

•Last season in Lynchburg, Tech earned a 72-61 victory over the Flames led by Dara Mabrey who scored 13 points in her first collegiate road game.

•Tech owns the series, leading 15-1 all-time.

