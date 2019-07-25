Syracuse and UVA looking forward to meeting with Liberty football

CHARLOTTE, Nc. - Head coach of Syracuse, Dino Babers, says, "Our opening opponent is Liberty University. Coach Hugh Freeze does a fantastic job on offense. They got transfers coming back in there and we don't have any tape to watch and see how they play. It's going to be a very difficult game for us and it's at their place."

Syracuse will be opening their season at Liberty on August 31st.

The orange went 10-3 overall last season, but since Hugh Freeze's arrival in Lynchburg, what the Flames can do is almost an unknown.

Bronco Mendenhall, head coach of the UVA Cavaliers said, "In terms of Hugh Freeze and his track record in terms of success, speaks for itself. His offensive ingenuity and I think that is certainly what Liberty wanted in terms of a football coach and that's who they got."

UVA is the other team in the ACC that will be taking on the Flames. The Hoos host at the tail end of their season on Nov. 23, a game Bronco Mendenhall is surely excited about.

"And I like the idea of three regional and intriguing teams liberty made a lot of sense as did Old Dominion and those are teams that I think tie the state together and add a different level of interest," Mendenhall says.

