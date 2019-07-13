Jets linebacker Tarell Basham hosts second annual Touchdown Madness camp

ROANOKE, Va. - Jets linebacker and former Franklin County Eagle hosted the 2nd annual Touchdown Madness camp on Friday at William Fleming High School.

It's that time of year where there are camps all over the state to sharpen skills and drills, but Basham said his is different from the rest because the free admission allows anyone to participate.

"It was just me giving back to my community, what can be looked at as a struggling community," Basham said. "I just wanted every kid out here to have a free opportunity to come out with other kids their age and compete. Put forth work, get a little sweat going on, it's the summer time, it's good to get off the couch and stop playing video games for a second. We didn't have a football camp going on around here this year so I wanted to make sure I was able to come here and do that."

