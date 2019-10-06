Josh Berry dominates ValleyStar 300 late model race

MARTINSVILLE, Va. - It's the biggest, richest, most prestigious NASCAR late model stock car race in the nation.

And Josh Berry dominated it. The ValleyStar 300 from Martinsville Speedway is basically the Daytona 500 of the late models. 32 thousand dollars to the winner and a famous Martinsville grandfather clock.



Josh Berry won the pole, then cruised to victory in the feature race leading all 200 laps. He drives for Dale Earnhardt Jr. Your top five from the historic half mile included Lee Pulliam second, Timothy Peters third, Bobby McCarty fourth, and Bubba Pollard fifth.





