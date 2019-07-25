Josh Woodrum excited to be with Washington for training camp

RICHMOND, Va. - It’s a case of same face, new place for former Cave Spring and Liberty product Josh Woodrum. He’s been a bit of a journeyman on NFL practice squads since entering the league in 2016, but he said he is excited to be on the Redskins roster to open training camp.

After having a successful collegiate career leading the Liberty Flames to three conference titles, the 6-foot-3 quarterback found his way to the NFL in 2016 by signing a free agent deal with the Giants. Since then, he’s bounced around with different practice squads and had his most recent stint in Baltimore. As training camp opens in Richmond, Woodrum said he feels relaxed and more at ease knowing that Washington's coaching staff is relatable.

"This is the first team I’ve had that’s had an offensive-minded head coach. So, the atmosphere and culture is just a little different," Woodrum said.

"I think it’s interesting for me because he head coach, offensive coordinator and senior offensive assistant and quarterbacks coach all played in the NFL and all played quarterback."

The starting job under center is wide open for the Redskins and though many have narrowed it down to a three-man competition -- between recent draftee Dwayne Haskins, veteran Case Keenum and former backup Colt McCoy -- Woodrum knows how vital it is to be prepared in case Washington needs No. 6 to throw for 6 at some point this season.

"You know, obviously, we have Case and Colt and Dwayne, and we’re trying to figure out who’s going to be the starter. Really, it’s about understanding your role and I’m trying to do as much as I can to help them with the competition because it will make everyone better, including myself.

"I know I’m not the most physically talented, biggest arm, fastest guy type of thing but I feel like I’ve been a real good student of the game, and when I go in, I know what I’m doing, what the reads are and, really, it just comes down to executing at that point," Woodrum said.

