Justin Hamilton excited to share wealth of knowledge with Hokies on sidelines

ROANOKE, Va. - Some of the best teachers in life are those that have walked in your shoes -- and know your feelings, emotions and exactly what it takes to excel. Virginia Tech football has an assistant that fits that bill in safeties coach Justin Hamilton.

The southwest Virginia native and Tech alumnus returned to Blacksburg in 2018 as director of player development for the defense before being promoted to safeties coach earlier this year. Hamilton lined up at three different positions and played in 50 games for the Hokies in the early 2000s and has since taken to the sidelines to teach the next generation. He's excited to share his wealth of knowledge through coaching.

"The fact of learning running back, learning receiver and now learning and coaching the secondary has certainly been beneficial. It has also added knowledge for our guys so I can give them the mindset of the other side," said Hamilton.

"Then when you have a guy, particularly in the secondary here, that's maybe moved from corner to nickel, nickel to rover, you can talk through that experience from firsthand experience, which I think our guys appreciate," Hamilton said.

Virginia Tech filled Hamilton's old position with another former Hokie in Pierson Prioleau, who was selected by the San Francisco 49ers in the fourth round of the 1999 NFL draft.

