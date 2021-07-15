VHSL releases master football schedule for upcoming season

VHSL gets approval to start in December

In a step towards normalcy after a season that was anything but, VHSL has released the master football schedule for the 2021-2022 season.

The season is slated to start the week of Aug. 27.

Here are the home games for Aug. 27 in our area:

Bassett at Franklin County

Heritage at William Fleming

Patrick Henry at Brookville

Pearson NC at Halifax County

Giles County at Blacksburg

Northside at Pulaski County

Martinsburg, WV at Salem

Lord Botetourt at E.C. Glass

Gretna at Jefferson Forest

Liberty at William Byrd

Magna Vista at Liberty Christian

Monticello at Rustburg

Rockbridge County at Parry McCluer

Staunton River at William Campbell

Dan River at Tunstall

Hidden Valley at Cave Spring

Christiansburg at Floyd County

Patrick County at Carroll County

Randolph Henry at Nelson County

Appomattox at Buckingham County

Chatham at Prince Edward

Roanoke Catholic at Alleghany

Galax at Glenvar

Buffalo Gap at James River

George Wythe at Radford

Marion at Chilhowie

Altavista at Central

Craig County at Bland County

Fort Chiswell at Rural Retreat

Grayson County at Alleghany, NC

Bath County at Covington

Eastern Montgomery at Holston

Narrows at Auburn

You can find the full VHSL schedule below: