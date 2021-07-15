Partly Cloudy icon
Local Sports

VHSL releases master football schedule for upcoming season

Samantha Smith, Senior Digital Producer

Tags: VHSL, Sports, 1st and 10
In a step towards normalcy after a season that was anything but, VHSL has released the master football schedule for the 2021-2022 season.

The season is slated to start the week of Aug. 27.

Here are the home games for Aug. 27 in our area:

  • Bassett at Franklin County
  • Heritage at William Fleming
  • Patrick Henry at Brookville
  • Pearson NC at Halifax County
  • Giles County at Blacksburg
  • Northside at Pulaski County
  • Martinsburg, WV at Salem
  • Lord Botetourt at E.C. Glass
  • Gretna at Jefferson Forest
  • Liberty at William Byrd
  • Magna Vista at Liberty Christian
  • Monticello at Rustburg
  • Rockbridge County at Parry McCluer
  • Staunton River at William Campbell
  • Dan River at Tunstall
  • Hidden Valley at Cave Spring
  • Christiansburg at Floyd County
  • Patrick County at Carroll County
  • Randolph Henry at Nelson County
  • Appomattox at Buckingham County
  • Chatham at Prince Edward
  • Roanoke Catholic at Alleghany
  • Galax at Glenvar
  • Buffalo Gap at James River
  • George Wythe at Radford
  • Marion at Chilhowie
  • Altavista at Central
  • Craig County at Bland County
  • Fort Chiswell at Rural Retreat
  • Grayson County at Alleghany, NC
  • Bath County at Covington
  • Eastern Montgomery at Holston
  • Narrows at Auburn

You can find the full VHSL schedule below:

About the Author:

Samantha Smith joined WSLS 10’s award-winning digital team as a digital content producer in July 2018.

