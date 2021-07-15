VHSL releases master football schedule for upcoming season

In a step towards normalcy after a season that was anything but, VHSL has released the master football schedule for the 2021-2022 season.
The season is slated to start the week of Aug. 27.
Here are the home games for Aug. 27 in our area:
- Bassett at Franklin County
- Heritage at William Fleming
- Patrick Henry at Brookville
- Pearson NC at Halifax County
- Giles County at Blacksburg
- Northside at Pulaski County
- Martinsburg, WV at Salem
- Lord Botetourt at E.C. Glass
- Gretna at Jefferson Forest
- Heritage at William Fleming
- Liberty at William Byrd
- Magna Vista at Liberty Christian
- Monticello at Rustburg
- Rockbridge County at Parry McCluer
- Staunton River at William Campbell
- Dan River at Tunstall
- Hidden Valley at Cave Spring
- Christiansburg at Floyd County
- Patrick County at Carroll County
- Randolph Henry at Nelson County
- Appomattox at Buckingham County
- Chatham at Prince Edward
- Roanoke Catholic at Alleghany
- Galax at Glenvar
- Buffalo Gap at James River
- George Wythe at Radford
- Marion at Chilhowie
- Altavista at Central
- Craig County at Bland County
- Fort Chiswell at Rural Retreat
- Grayson County at Alleghany, NC
- Bath County at Covington
- Eastern Montgomery at Holston
- Narrows at Auburn
You can find the full VHSL schedule below:
2021 VHSL Football Master Schedule by WSLS on Scribd