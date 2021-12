GALAX, Va. – The Riverheads Gladiators won its sixth consecutive title in Saturday’s Class 1 State Championship game against the Galax Maroon Tide at the Salem Stadium.

The score was 45-14.

This win marks the Gladiators’ 50th straight win, giving it the nation’s longest current winning streak.

The last time the team walked away with a loss was when Galax took them down in 2015, winning a title in a 7-6 final.