Game of the Week | Glenvar at Alleghany

COVINGTON, Va. – This week our Game of the Week takes us to Covington to see the Glenvar Highlanders take on the Alleghany Cougars for Hall of Fame Night.

Last year we watched as two schools, Alleghany High School and Covington High School, had to merge and learn how to work together. The team came out on top at 9-2 for their inaugural year, displaying the resiliency of the players. Tonight, they challenge the Glenvar Highlanders.

Athletes all over the field have been the name of the game for the Cougars, but Glenvar is in the middle of their best season yet, led by their Quarterback Brody Dawyot.

This matchup was once a string of lopsided wins in favor of Glenvar, but last year Alleghany came out on top 27-10.

Now the matchup is more competitive and when the two undefeated teams come together it all comes down to the fundamentals.

