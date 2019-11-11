Lord Botetourt's Rice continues comeback with Week 11 honors

DALEVILLE, Va. - Lord Botetourt was looking to do something they hadn't done since the price of gas was .31 cents a gallon.

The Cavaliers completed their first undefeated regular season since 1961.



Tailback Hunter Rice made sure they're was no last second drama needed.

The junior led the Cavs offense with 237 yards on 28 carries and found the end zone 4 times in LB's 38-14 defeat of William Fleming. Rice is returning from a broken ankle suffered earlier in the season, but you wouldn't know it after TD runs of 49, 3, 7 and 9 yards.



He also completed a 12 yard pass--as the 10-0 Cavs head into the playoffs as the region 3D top seed. And Hunter Rice moves forward as our Week 11 1st and 10 Player of the Week.

