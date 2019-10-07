MONDAY HUDDLE: Hokies earn possible legacy-preserving win in wild game

Alan Tisdale #34 of the Virginia Tech Hokies celebrates with teammates after defeating the Miami Hurricanes. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Here are three takeaways from this past weekend's football action around the state.

Hokies defy odds in win

Virginia Tech gave up 563 yards of total offense and blew a 28-point lead at Miami last Saturday, but still managed to earn what might prove to be a legacy-preserving win.

The Hokies held on for a 42-35 win and improved to 3-3 on the season, keeping alive their chances to make a bowl game for a 27th straight year.

Virginia Tech jumped out to a 28-0 lead, but Miami rallied to tie the game at 35-35 before a 3-yard touchdown run by Deshawn McClease with 1:03 remaining gave the Hokies a 42-35 lead.

Miami drove down to the Virginia Tech 10-yard line in the waning seconds, but an incompletion as time expired ended the game.

Despite being outgunned, 563-337, the Hokies won because they forced five turnovers and registered seven sacks on defense.

For one week anyway, the hot seat for Virginia Tech head coach Justin Fuente didn't get any hotter.

Signature win for VMI

Over a decade of frustration ended for Virginia Military Institute on Saturday.

The Keydets hadn't beaten The Citadel in 12 years, but that streak ended with a 34-21 win in Charleston, South Carolina.

It was also VMI's first win at The Citadel since 1995, since the last win over The Citadel in 2002 came at a neutral site in Charlotte.

Reece Udinski threw for 335 yards and three touchdowns in the win for VMI (3-3).

Local preps unbeaten goes down

A dream season so far for the North Cross football team had its first bump in the road last Saturday, as the Raiders suffered their first loss of the season.

North Cross fell to Trinity Christian, 45-10, in Richmond.

Earlier this season, North Cross snapped a 34-game winning streak put together by Roanoke Catholic.

