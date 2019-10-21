MONDAY HUDDLE: Was Virginia Tech-UNC game best of season in college football?

Offensive lineman Silas Dzansi #60 of the Virginia Tech Hokies celebrates following the 6 overtime victory against the North Carolina Tar Heels. (Photo by Michael Shroyer/Getty Images)

Here are three takeaways from this past weekend's football action around the state.

Hokies, Tar Heels play classic

Before this season, a new overtime rule was instituted in college football in which teams were forced to try only 2-point conversions after the fourth overtime.

No game reached that point this season until North Carolina and Virginia Tech did so on Saturday.

Virginia Tech ultimately prevailed in the sixth overtime, stopping North Carolina and then scoring on a 2-point conversion run by Quincy Patterson to win the thrilling contest.

It was the longest game in ACC history and might have been the best game in college football so far this year, even if there weren't playoff implications or ranked teams participating.

The Hokies have now won three straight games following a humiliating home loss to Duke on Sept. 27 and the season is taking on a completely different course with a 5-2 record.

Virginia takes over 1st in ACC Coastal

It's looking more and more like Virginia will appear in the ACC championship game for the first time in school history.

The Cavaliers took a big step toward that goal with a convincing 48-14 win over Duke to take over sole possession of first in the ACC Coastal.

Virginia is a half-game ahead of Pittsburgh and a full game ahead of Duke, North Carolina and Virginia Tech, but the Cavaliers have already beaten Pittsburgh and Duke and have the tiebreaker over both those teams.

Salem latest victim of West Virginia powerhouse

Salem has had a stellar season and can still achieve great things from here on out, but simply ran into a buzzsaw from West Virginia on Friday.

Martinsburg showed why it has won 50 straight games in a span of four years, routing previously unbeaten Salem 49-14 on Salem's home field.

Salem is still 6-1 on the year.



