MONDAY HUDDLE: What has happened to Virginia's offense?

Hasise Dubois #8 of the Virginia Cavaliers makes a catch and run against the Miami Hurricanes. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

Here are three takeaways from this past weekend's football action around the state.

Outage on offense for Cavaliers

Ever since scoring 17 points in the first half at Notre Dame, the Virginia offense has gone into a strange funk.

The Cavaliers proceeded to score just three points in the second half of a loss at Notre Dame, and then couldn’t find the end zone again in a 17-9 loss at Miami on Friday.

Moving the ball against the Hurricanes wasn’t a problem, but finishing drives with points sure was.

The Cavaliers drove inside the Miami 30-yard line six different times, but only produced three field goals.

Even worse than the offensive futility was a gruesome injury to one of the team’s best defensive players, cornerback Bryce Hall, who was carted off the field with his lower leg covered in an air cast.

Virginia won’t have time to feel sorry for itself though, with a big home game coming up against Duke.

Virginia, Duke and North Carolina are currently tied atop the ACC Coastal standings.

Record-setting performance by VMI running back

A week after ending a long losing streak against The Citadel, there was more excitement for Virginia Military Institute against Samford on Saturday.

VMI recorded a 48-41 overtime win over Samford behind a historic day from running back Alex Ramsey, who set a school record with six rushing touchdowns.

Ramsey scored on a 25-yard run in overtime to give VMI (4-3) the win. He finished with 163 yards on 37 carries.

Long preps losing streak snapped

Carroll County (2-5) has struggled so far this season, but at the very least it got to celebrate a historic win on Friday.

For the first time in 40 years, Carroll County beat Giles, recording a 33-10 win.

Giles had beaten Carroll County 12 consecutive times in the series dating over four decades, but that streak is over now.

