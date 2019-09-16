MONDAY HUDDLE: What remains big issue for Virginia Tech?

Quarterback Ryan Willis #5 of the Virginia Tech Hokies is tackled out of bounds just shy of the goal line in the second half against the Furman Paladins. (Photo by Michael Shroyer/Getty Images)

Here are three takeaways from this past weekend's football action around the state.

Freeze gets first win

Hugh Freeze is officially in the win column as head coach of Liberty, and it was a victory over a Mid-American Conference program to boot following a 35-17 triumph over Buffalo in Lynchburg on Saturday.

Quarterback Stephen Calvert went 23-of-30 passing for 325 yards and four touchdown passes, and wideout Antonio Gandy-Golden caught eight passes for 174 yards and two touchdowns for the Flames.

Freeze, who is recovering from a life-threatening staph infection that caused him to coach Liberty's first game from a hospital bed and the second one from a dentist's chair in the press box, coached from a specially built platform on the sideline during the win over Buffalo.

Not easy being the hunted for Virginia

After moving up into the Associated Press poll at No. 25 last week, Virginia discovered it's a little more of a burden being the favorite in a home contest against Florida State.

The Cavaliers struggled and trailed midway through the fourth quarter, but two touchdowns in a span of less than four minutes and a defensive stop after Florida State drove to the Virginia 4-yard line in the final seconds helped Virginia escape with a 31-24 win.

Virginia moved up four spots to No. 21 in the latest AP poll going into a home contest against Old Dominion on Saturday, which will be one last tuneup before a trip to No. 7 Notre Dame the following week.

Turnovers still a problem for Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech struggled at home against Furman, forced to rally from a 14-3 halftime deficit before earning a 24-17 victory.

Once again, turnovers were a problem.

The Hokies turned it over twice in the first half, which led to all 14 Furman points before halftime.

Virginia Tech now has eight turnovers in three games, something that will continue to be addressed with the Hokies having a bye week before facing Duke on Sept. 27.

Graham Media Group 2019