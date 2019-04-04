NASCAR Xfinity Series returns to Martinsville Speedway in 2020

MARTINSVILLE, Va. - (via Martinsville Speedway) In the Fall of 2020, for the first time since 2006, the NASCAR Xfinity Series will race at Martinsville Speedway.

The race will be a part of a NASCAR Playoffs triple-header weekend, featuring the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series on Friday, the Xfinity Series on Saturday and the NASCAR Cup Series on Sunday.

The announcement of the Xfinity Series return comes on the heels of the announcement that Martinsville Speedway will host a NASCAR Cup Series race under the lights in the Spring of 2020.

“Last week I was able to answer the most popular question I get, which is about a night race and this week I get to answer the second most popular question we get, ‘When will you bring back the Xfinity Series?’” Martinsville Speedway President Clay Campbell said. “I remember that series fondly from their time here in the past and fans will now be able to see drivers from all three national touring series at Martinsville Speedway over one weekend, which I know they will enjoy.”

The triple-header weekend will serve as the penultimate race for all three series and will set the final pieces in place for Championship Weekend.

“We’ve seen so much excitement and intensity unfold being the first race in the Round of 8, so moving to the last race of that round, the last chance the Playoff drivers have of securing a spot in the Championship Race, I expect that to ratchet up even higher,” Campbell said. “I think drivers have proven they will do whatever it takes to move on, and Martinsville lends itself to beating and banging you don’t get anywhere else.”

Martinsville was a regular stop on the Xfinity Series schedule from the series’ inception through 1994 and held a one off race in 2006, won by Kevin Harvick.

NASCAR Hall of Fame nominee Sam Ard is the leader in the Xfinity Series’ wins at Martinsville.

Racing returns to Martinsville this fall with two race weekends.

The ValleyStar Credit Union 300 NASCAR Late Model Stock Car race will be run on Saturday, October 5.

The NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series and Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series will be in action October 25-27 for the First Data 500 race weekend.

