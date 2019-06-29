NBA player Troy Daniels hosts third annual 'Dream Big' basketball camp in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. - Former Phoenix Sun and NBA star Troy Daniels is back in Roanoke for his third annual 'Dream Big' basketball camp at his alma mater, William Fleming High School.

The camp, which is open to boys and girls ages 7-15, started Thursday and runs to Saturday June 29th.

'Dream Big' allows aspiring basketball players to learn skills and drills from Daniels, who spent the last two seasons with the Phoenix Suns after stints with three other NBA teams.

He is currently a free agent.

Despite his career and busy schedule, Daniels still values the importance of giving back to his community.

"I think it's very important to come back and give back to the community I was raised in, I was born in," Daniels explained. "Little kids look up to me and use me as an example so I'm their example of 'Hey, I'm from Roanoke, Virginia. You guys can do it, too.'"

And the campers are enjoying their time, as well.

"I like playing the games and having fun and getting better" one camper, Shawn said. "He taught me to come in off the ball screens, to get low and be ready to shoot, and that kind of stuff."

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.