WASHINGTON - The Washington Redskins have a new head coach after firing Jay Gruden on Monday morning.

Bill Callahan, who's been an assistant on the team since 2015, will serve as head coach.

The Redskins are 0-5 for the first time since 2001 and play the fellow winless Miami Dolphins in Miami on Sunday.

