Northside brings close-knit group into 2019 season

ROANOKE, Va. - Coach Scott Fisher's Northside team won 11 games and reached the region 3-D Final, earning a rematch with Blue Ridge District rival Lord Botetourt before bowing out.

With quarterback Jalen Jackson graduated, the Vikings will turn to a true freshman in Sidney Webb to run the offense.

Coach Fisher says the Vikings numbers are down, but unity is up.

Couple that fact with the perennial physical approach that Northside brings, and the closer group should pay dividends in 2019.

"Our football team is as tight as it's ever been and for that I'm truly grateful, and our community is tight. I love our kids, our work ethic is really really good now,and all the kids really seem to really enjoy being around each other. We're looking forward to that and putting a good product on the field and playing hard," Fisher said.

"Every year the guys have always been pretty close, but this year I feel like I mean I feel like everybody on the team just bonds well together. I mean nobody doesn't like anybody on the team, everybody's ready to go, everybody's tight -- it's just a family," Vikings wide receiver Christian Fisher said.

"We all want to see us do good on the field and off the field especially. But I think that(unity) helps a lot but in football because when you have no bad bonds it should all work out, like it should be," Vikings defensive end Zach Horton said.

The Vikings open at Pulaski Co. on August 30.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.