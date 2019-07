Northwestern commit Joe Bamisile flips decision, will play for Hokies

ROANOKE, Va. - Mike Young's roster is slowly coming together. On Thursday it was announced that four-star guard and Richmond native Joe Bamisile flipped his decision and decommited from Northwestern to join the Hokies.

Bamisile, who is 6-foot-5, is currently in the top 100 rising high school seniors ranked by ESPN. The Monocan High School Chief announced his decision on Twitter, thanking the Virginia Tech staff for having him.

He was highly recruited by Power Five programs like Miami, West Virginia, and Florida, but ultimately became the first addition for Young in his 2019-20 recruiting class.

