Parry McCluer ready to keep winning ways with young team

BUENA VISTA, Va. - Parry McCluer football is coming off a 7-5 season and a second round playoff loss to Narrows.

The Blues have been a playoff team for eight straight seasons, so they're familiar with the postseason push.

This year, they're hoping to overcome the loss of 16 seniors and keep the winning ways in Buena Vista.

"Well, we did have a real good season last year, went 7-5," head coach Mark Wheeler said. "This year, we just are going to come out and do our best. We have to really get these guys experience early so they can be more competitive as the season goes on."

"I think our biggest asset right now is we all know everybody, we're a close team," senior Holden Kerr said. "It's a small team, but we know each other and we work well together."

"It's working hard, grin and bare it, this sport isn't for everybody. It's painful sometimes but I think that's a big part of it, teaching everybody to be tough," he said.

The Fighting Blues open the season on August 30 when they host rival Rockbridge County.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.