Pulaski Yankees earn first sweep of season over Elizabethton Twins

The Pulaski Yankees swept their series with the Elizabethton Twins with their 4-1 win Wednesday night. The Yankees move one and a half games ahead of rival Danville and Bluefield with the victory.

No less than nine of the Yankees 2019 draft picks have been assigned to Pulaski, including their first round pick, Anthony Volpe, a star infielder out of high school in New Jersey.

"It's been an awesome experience, the chemistry is awesome, the guys on the team are really talented, really good. The competition is everything you could ask for and more, I'm excited to continue the season and keep getting better,: Vople said.

"I was crying, mom was crying, dad was crying. Ever since I was a little kid, I'd always write I wanted to be a New York Yankee. You know, Kindergarten, Pre K, So being able to live out the dream I've had since I was 4 or 5 is a pretty cool experience," 9th round pick first baseman Spencer Henson explained.

The Appalachian League is designated as a 'Rookie Advanced' league in minor league baseball.

