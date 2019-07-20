Radford senior enjoying competition with PGA professionals

ROANOKE, Va. - Radford senior golfer Peter Gasperini is enjoying the experience of playing with the pros in the Delta Dental State Open of Virginia at Ballyhack golf club this week. Tied atop the leaderboard after round one, the Halifax, Virginia native stands tied for ninth place after two rounds and is sixth among the amateurs.

"Im taking a lot of positives from it. I've been playing well all summer and I had a good summer last year so I'm just maturing as a golfer. We had Yong Joo(PGA pro they were paired with) the last few days and he has been phenomenal. He has been so nice to Carter and I, couldn't ask for a better guy to get paired with. For the last two days everyone is kind of playing against each other, so we have all been feeding off of one another, so its a good time out there," Gasperini said.



Gasperini shot a 74 Friday and is 4-under par with another 18 holes on tap Saturday. PGA pro jJosh Speight and amatuer Scott Shingler are atop the leaderboard at 9-under. PGA pro Mason Stutler is one stroke back at -8.



