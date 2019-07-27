Radford's Javonte Green inks deal with Boston Celtics

RADFORD, Va. - (Courtesy of Radford Athletics)

Former Radford men's basketball star Javonte Green has officially signed a professional deal with the Boston Celtics on Thursday evening.



Green, who played at Radford from 2011-15, officially became a member of the Celtics when he inked a two-year deal. Green is the first Highlander in program history to sign a contract with an NBA organization.



"I can't express the feeling that I have being in the NBA," Green said. "Looking back, it is almost unreal. Radford was the only school to offer me a full basketball scholarship. I appreciate Coach Jones for the confidence he had in me then and instilled in me throughout my time at Radford. It helped me stay hungry to reach my dreams, and now to be the first Highlander to make it to the NBA is unbelievable."



The Petersburg, Va., native made his presence known in the Summer League this year and helped guide the Celtics to a 4-0 record and the No. 1 seed in the Summer League Bracket before falling to eventual champion, Memphis. Green appeared in five games and averaged 10.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists during summer league play. The former Highlander also shot 50 percent from the floor going 19-for-38.



"It's a proud moment for Highlanders everywhere," Radford head coach Mike Jones commented. "Woo came to Radford in search of his future and because of what this place does for a person, he found himself. Now he counts himself among the best basketball players in the world, and I couldn't be more proud."



While at Radford, he averaged 14.4 points and 8.0 rebounds per game over a four-year career. He was tabbed as an All-Conference selection all four years and was named Big South Defensive Player of the Year for the 2014-15 season.



Following his stint in a Highlander uniform, Green earned his bachelor's degree in 2015 and embarked on a journey playing basketball overseas with stops in Spain and Italy before landing in Boston.

