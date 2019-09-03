Red Sox end regular season on 5-game win streak

SALEM, Va. - Courtesy: Salem Red Sox

-Triston Casas broke open the stalemate between the Salem Red Sox and Carolina Mudcats with a 437-foot home run to launch Salem to a 3-1 win and series sweep Monday afternoon at Haley Toyota Field.



How it Happened

* Victor Acosta and Devlin Granberg knocked back-to-back singles in the sixth inning before Triston Casas cleared the bases with a monster blast to right field for a 3-0 lead.

* LG Castillo put the Mudcats on the board with an RBI double in the seventh to cut the lead 3-1.

* Alex Scherff dazzled in his debut, tossing 6.1 innings, surrendering just the one run with three strikeouts.

* Joan Martinez bridged the next 1.2 innings without a hit and a pair of strikeouts.

* Rio Gomez sealed the series sweep through a one-hit final frame and strikeout.

Standout Sox

* Triston Casas: 1-for-3, 3 RBI, R, HR

* Alex Scherff: 6.1 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 3 K - W (1-0)

* Joan Martinez: 1.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K - H (3)

* Rio Gomez: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K - S (2)



Noteworthy

* The series sweep is Salem's sixth issued this season.

* In his two games with Salem, Triston Casas is: 3-for-7, 3 RBI, 2 R, HR 2B

* Alex Scherff's debut was not only his first Carolina win but a quality start.

What's Next

Salem Red Sox vs Wilmington Blue Rocks, Sept. 4, 2019. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 PM EST.

LHP Enmanuel DeJesus vs LHP Daniel Lynch

Listen: SalemSox.com, TuneIn Radio, ESPN Blacksburg WKEX 1430 AM/94.1 FM, WGMN 1240 AM/93.3 FM

Watch: MiLB.TV

