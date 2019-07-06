Salem Red Sox prep for Saturday game to be aired on WSLS

SALEM, Va. - You can now find the Salem Red Sox in your home!

The new partnership between WSLS and the Salem Red Sox will allow Saturday games to be aired on TV.

Allen Lawrence, the Red Sox interim general manager told us his positive view.

"We love the thought of people turning on the broadcast at home or playing it at a bar like Buffalo Wild Wings or something like that," Lawrence told our crew.

The channel will be WSLS's sister channel, ME-TV.

"I feel like this partnership really takes us to the next level. We're really excited about it, not only for this year but we've got it set up for next year as well. It's taking us to the next level and raising awareness for the Salem Red Sox," said Lawrence.

This partnership has been taking place the past few games and will continue through 2020.

