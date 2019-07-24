Redskins cut leading tackler on eve of training camp

WASHINGTON, DC. - In a shocking move on the eve of training camp, the Washington Redskins have cut leading tackler Mason Foster.

The starting inside linebacker played more than 1000 snaps in 2018, recording 131 tackles. The Redskins save 4 million dollars in salary cap space with the move. Foster's agent, Blake Baraz is quoted as saying the Redskins have "zero good faith" after the move.

In other NFL news, signal caller Mark Sanchez is retiring from the league after 10 seasons.

The veteran quarterback is headed into the broadcast booth to be a college football analyst for ESPN.

Sanchez finished his career last season in Washington for the Redskins, where he was signed to backup Colt McCoy but ended up stepping in for him after McCoy was injured.

Sanchez was the Redskins starter in week 14..





Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.